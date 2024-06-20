District Heights resident Terence Savoy has been identified by police as the person who was killed after being stabbed on June 18 during an altercation, officials say.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 6100 block of Old Silver Hill Road, where there was a reported cutting involving Savoy, who suffered traumatic injuries during the incident.

The 45-year-old was treated, and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Detectives are now working to identify a suspect and determine a motive for the fatal stabbing. The incident is now under investigation by the department.

Tributes poured in the hours following the news of Savoy's passing.

A GoFundMe campaign has been started on behalf of the family.

Anyone with details regarding the fatal incident has been asked to contact investigators by calling (301) 516-2512.

