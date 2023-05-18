Father Dies Days After Daughter In District Heights Domestic Incident

Shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 10, officers from the Prince George’s Police Department were called to the 1800 block of Tanow Place in District Heights, where there was a reported shooting.

Upon arrival, they found Nia Johnson, 17, of District Heights, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, according to police. She was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from her injuries.

Her father, Joseph McCreary, 41, was also inside the home at the time of the shooting, and he suffered critical injuries that were described as being life-threatening.

On Thursday, May 18, the department announced that he died from his injuries at an area hospital.

The incident appears to be domestic-related, according to police investigators, though detectives are still actively working to determine the circumstances surrounding the fatal shooting days later.

A GoFundMe account has been set up on behalf of the family. Anyone interested in donating can do so here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.