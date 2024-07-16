Fatal Stabbing In Mount Rainier Was City's First Homicide In Five Years, Police Say

Mount Rainier resident Davon Henderson has been charged with murder of Julio Lopez Cosme during an argument on Sunday morning.

It was the first homicide in Mount Rainier in more than five years

Officers from the Mount Rainier Police Department were called at around 12:40 a.m. on July 14 to the 3700 block of 33rd Street, where there was a reported stabbing.

Upon arrival, they found Lopez Cosme outside suffering from a stab wound, according to the Prince George's County Police Department. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Henderson was located by officers at the scene of the stabbing, and he was taken into custody. It is believed that Henderson stabbed Lopez Cosme - who he knew - during an argument.

He was charged with first-degree murder and is being held by the Department of Corrections without bond.

