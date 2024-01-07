Late last month, 37-year-old District resident Timothy Jones, a father of four daughters, was shot and killed in the middle of the day in an otherwise quiet street in Prince George's County, according to police.

The shooting was reported at around 3 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 28 in the 900 block of Saint Michaels Drive. Jones was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

His death sent his family reeling after he was killed just nine weeks after his mother Eleathia passed away, according to the family.

"(His brother) Chris and I are devastated by our recent misfortunes," Chris Jones' fiancé wrote in a GoFundMe post. "He has now lost (two) of his immediate family members, mother and brother, within the last (two) months of this year.

"I have lost my soon-to-be mother-in-law and brother-in-law," she continued. "Our hearts are so heavy, with the emotional and physical loss of our family members."

Days after his murder, the family is still looking for new donations to give Jones a proper funeral and burial after having to say their final goodbyes to Eleathia Jones.

"Chris and Tim have always been extremely close and had suffered the great loss of their mother Eleathia's passing (mere weeks) ago on November 1, 2023," the fiancé continued. "She was such a beautiful and kind mother--we miss her so much!

"Tim leaves behind (four) precious daughters," she added. "We are there to support them in every way possible, as they have lost their one and only father."

Those looking to support the family following the murder can do so here.

