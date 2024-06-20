Fair 90°

SHARE

Family Members Accused Of Stabbing District Heights Father To Death: Police

Two men have been charged in connection to the fatal stabbing of Terence Savoy in Prince George's County, police announced on Thursday afternoon.

Franklin Mackall Jr. (left) and&nbsp;Carlson Mackall

Franklin Mackall Jr. (left) and Carlson Mackall

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police
Terence Savoy

Terence Savoy

Photo Credit: GoFundMe
Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories

Suitland residents Franklin Mackall, Jr., 54, and Carlson Mackall, 52, are both facing murder charges following a fatal incident involving the 45-year-old man during an argument earlier this week.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 6100 block of Old Silver Hill Road, where there was a reported cutting involving Savoy, who suffered traumatic injuries during the incident.

The 45-year-old was treated, and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Thursday, June 20, authorities said that the Mackalls attacked Savoy during an argument, and that all three knew each other.

Both men were charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses. Both men are being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE