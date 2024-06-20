Family Members Accused Of Stabbing District Heights Father To Death: Police

Suitland residents Franklin Mackall, Jr., 54, and Carlson Mackall, 52, are both facing murder charges following a fatal incident involving the 45-year-old man during an argument earlier this week.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called at around 6:20 p.m. on Tuesday night to the 6100 block of Old Silver Hill Road, where there was a reported cutting involving Savoy, who suffered traumatic injuries during the incident.

The 45-year-old was treated, and rushed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

On Thursday, June 20, authorities said that the Mackalls attacked Savoy during an argument, and that all three knew each other.

Both men were charged with first-degree murder and other related offenses. Both men are being held in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.