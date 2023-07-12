Family Identifies Body Pulled From Montgomery County Creek

Jose Israel Centeno Velasquez, also known as Carlos, is the subject of a homicide investigation after the 43-year-old Gaithersburg resident was found over the weekend.

Centeno Velasquez was last seen on Friday, July 7 leaving his home on Girard Street, investigators said. Following the discovery of his body, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that his death was to be ruled as a homicide.

Police originally sought to identify the body by highlighting his distinct tattoos.

No information about the cause or manner of death has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information regarding Centeno Velasquez’s disappearance or death has been asked to contact the department by calling (240) 773-5070 or Crime Solvers of Montgomery County at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

