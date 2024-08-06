Driver Suffers Life-Threatening Injures Crashing Into Glenarden Home (Developing)

First responders were called shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 6 to the 3100 block of Church Street in Glenarden, where there was a possible collapse reported when a minivan smashed into an area home.

Upon arrival, members of the Prince George's County Fire/EMS Department found a vehicle inside a single-family home with the driver trapped inside.

One person was extricated from the scene and rushed to an area hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries.

An occupant in the home was also transported for evaluation of undisclosed injuries, while building inspectors were called to the crash scene to determine if or when the home can be reoccupied.

It is unclear what caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

