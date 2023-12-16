Fair 55°

Driver Ironically Crashes Into Auto Repair Shop In Prince George's County

A Maryland driver won't have to go far to get his truck repaired after crashing into a Prince George's County business on Saturday morning.

<p>The scene of the crash in Prince George's County.</p>

The scene of the crash in Prince George's County.

 Photo Credit: Prince George's County Fire/EMS
Zak Failla
The driver of a red pick-up truck couldn't wait for business to open and accidentally crash-landed through a garage door at AYT Auto Car Repair Service in Upper Marlboro.

According to officials, the crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the 15000 block of Marlboro Pike.

Following the crash, the driver was treated and taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

