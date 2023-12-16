Driver Ironically Crashes Into Auto Repair Shop In Prince George's County

The driver of a red pick-up truck couldn't wait for business to open and accidentally crash-landed through a garage door at AYT Auto Car Repair Service in Upper Marlboro.

According to officials, the crash was reported shortly before 7 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 16 in the 15000 block of Marlboro Pike.

Following the crash, the driver was treated and taken to an area hospital for treatment and evaluation of minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

