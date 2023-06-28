Double Fatal Shooting At Prince George's County Motel Under Investigation

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the Super 8 Motel in the 5100 block of Allentown Road in Camp Springs to investigate a reported shooting at approximately 7 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28.

Upon arrival they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds, investigators said.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and one was rushed to an area hospital, where he died before 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday morning.

Neither man has been identified by the police.

The shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.