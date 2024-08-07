District Man, Teens, Connected To Murder, Carjackings In Prince George's County: Police

District resident Deandre Boyd and two 16-year-old suspects are all facing murder and other charges for their alleged role in the death of Fernando Alvarenga Cuellar, 38, in Morningside, police say.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m. on Aug. 6, officers were called to investigate a shooting that was reported in the 4300 block of Ridgecrest Drive after Alvarenga Cuellar was found outside suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The Morningside resident was rushed to the hospital, where he died several hours later. It is believed the shooting came after an attempted robbery.

According to police, approximately two hours after the shooting, officers were then called to investigate an armed carjacking on Fisher Road.

While there, they found the suspect vehicle traveling with a second carjacked vehicle on St. Barnabas Road.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on both vehicles and after a short pursuit, one of the carjacked vehicles crashed at St. Barnabas Road and Wheeler Road and a teen was taken into custody with a loaded gun without further incident.

The second pursuit took officers into DC, where both Boyd and the other teen fled on foot but were swiftly apprehended. A second weapon was recovered in that vehicle.

During the investigation into the carjackings, it was determined Boyd and the two juveniles were also allegedly responsible for the fatal shooting of Alvarenga Cuellar.

All three are being charged with first- and second-degree murder, carjacking, and other related offenses.

The first teen is being held without bond, while Boyd and the second 16-year-old suspect were arrested in DC and are awaiting extradition back to Prince George's County.

