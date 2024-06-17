Southeast DC resident Demetrius Creek has been identified by the Metropolitan Police Department as the person involved in a crash involving multiple vehicles on Saturday night.

Officers were called at approximately 9:40 p.m. on June 15 to the 1400 block of Howard Road SE, where there was a reported shooting; however, no victims.

Moments later, police say that members of the Prince George's County Police Department were called to a multi-vehicle crash in the 2400 block of Southern Avenue SE, where they found Creek unconscious, unresponsive, and suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

According to MPD investigators, it was determined over the weekend that Creek was the victim of the Howard Road shooting before being involved in the crash.

No details about a suspect or possible motive has been released by the police. The incident remains under investigation.

