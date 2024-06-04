Cheverly resident Jayvon Thomas, a relative of a 4-year-old girl who suffered a gunshot wound to her arm over the weekend is facing new charges following an investigation into the shooting.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called late on Sunday night to an apartment in the 6400 block of Landover Road in Cheverly to investigate after a child gained access to the gun and suffered a gunshot wound.

The girl was taken to an area hospital for treatment. No one else in the apartment at the time was injured.

Investigators say that the girl found a loaded ghost gun under a bed while playing hide and seek. It is believed that a round was accidentally discharged, striking her in the arm.

During a bond hearing held this week, Prince George's County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy revealed that Thomas is also facing the murder charge and was being electronically monitored when the latest incident occurred.

"It would have been the right decision for him to be held in the District of Columbia," the prosecutor said.

"Now that he is here and we believe was in possession of an un-serialized ghost gun that a minor child was able to get possession of and harm herself, this is not someone that we believe can be in our community safely."

Thomas was charged with multiple weapon offenses for leaving the gun unsecured. The incident remains under investigation.

