DC Man Who Carjacked Off-Duty Prince George's Officer In Oxon Hill Arrested: Police

Anthony Stewart, 19, of Washington DC, was arrested on charges of carjacking, robbery, theft, and more, county police said.

The officer was loading his family into his private vehicle when he was approached by Stewart, forcing him out of the car on the 6700 block of Oxon Hill Road, around 5:05 p.m., Prince George's County Police Department brass said.

The officer was able to get his family out of the car, and fired his service weapon, but the suspect fled with the officer's car.

"If it can happen to an off-duty officer, it can certainly happen to a family," PGPD's Assistant Chief Vernon Hale III said at a press conference.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.