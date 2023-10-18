DC Man Killed By Gunman In Oxon Hill Recently Turned His Life Around, Friends, Family Say

Early on Wednesday, Oct. 3, police say that District resident Moore, 32, and Derrick Graham, 41, were shot in what his family described as "a senseless act of violence" in Oxon Hill.

Graham was pronounced dead at the scene, while Moore was rushed to an area hospital with critical injuries, where he stayed for days until he was taken off of life support on Saturday, Oct. 6.

Following his passing, the community has rallied to support the family of Moore, who had to overcome some hardships before becoming a beloved father of four and hard-working businessman in the DMV region.

"After being incarcerated for more than 10 years, Deangelo came home and instantly made an impact, whether it was driving trucks around the country, speaking to the youth in local schools, or advancing his own business, C.H.A.N.G.E.," organizers of a GoFundMe for his family wrote.

The District resident was also a Free Minds Book Club & Writing Workshop Poet Ambassador, where he shared his personal stories and writing, typically with a message of hope, according to friends and colleagues.

The organization "builds community to foster personal development and systems change for justice-involved youth and adults through the literary arts, workforce development, trauma healing, peace-building, and member-led advocacy," officials said.

"Deangelo's message was a message of hope; he spoke of his past life in prison and his work with those still incarcerated and recently released," a fellow writer said. "Through the power of reading, writing, and poetry, Deangelo helped many to heal and move forward.

"We won't forget his story of redemption and optimism, and he truly made a difference and changed lives for the better before he was taken from us too soon," she added.

There was no shortage of tributes celebrating Moore's life and mourning his death after he was taken off of life support.

"Deangelo was unique, charismatic, and candid. He turned his painful life experiences into purpose, urging students to express difficult feelings and believe in themselves," Elizabeth Keefe wrote in a second fundraising campaign on behalf of his family.

Moore leaves behind his wife, a new baby, Shameka and children Paiden, Mitchell, and Treasure.

"Deangelo touched thousands of lives and could be always counted on as a father, husband, and brother to many," his loved ones added. "His life and legacy will forever live on."

Anyone looking to donate to assist the Moore family can do so here or here.

