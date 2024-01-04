DC Father Killed In Temple Hills Remembered For Beautiful, Infectious Smile, Laughter

Early in the morning on New Year's Day, officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 2900 block of Brinkley Road, where they found the 30-year-old Fowler suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to the hospital, where he died shortly thereafter. Now his friends and family are left picking up the pieces as they attempt to track down a shooter.

"As of right now, police are still searching for the suspect or suspects in the murder," his girlfriend posted on a GoFundMe page set up for his loved ones.

"While the family awaits for what's next to come, Breon’s sudden passing meant that there were no preparations made ahead of time," she continued.

"We are asking for donations to cover the costs associated with his service and burial so that his grandmother and siblings can grieve without the stress of an additional financial burden."

According to his girlfriend, Breon was a doting son, father, brother, friend, cousin, nephew and grandson "who touched everyone around him."

"He was known for his beautiful infectious smile and his laughter," his girlfriend said. "He had such a positive energy that he brought everywhere he went.

"On most days you could find him lovingly taking care of his children or spending time with family and friends.

In the days following his death, donations have begun flowing in as the community looks to rally around Fowler's family.

"Breon has truly left an impact on everyone he has met. His glowing personality and respectful manner has left so many people hurting and mourning for such an amazing soul"

Those interested in assisting the Fowler family can do so here.

