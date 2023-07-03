Drive-Thru Shooter From DC Accused Of Murdering Man, Dogs In Prince George's County: Police

Daeyon Ross, 22, has been arrested and charged in Prince George’s County in connection to his role in the murder of 56-year-old Kurt Modeste, of La Plata, as well as two dogs that were in one of several carjacked vehicles.

The long afternoon for officers began shortly after noon on Sunday, July 2, where there was a reported carjacking in the area of Addison Road South and Rolling Ridge Drive in Capitol Heights, where Ross allegedly stole a Honda CRV at gunpoint.

It didn’t take long for Ross to make more trouble, when he crashed the CRV at the intersection of Central Avenue and Ritchie Road before running from the scene and into the parking lot of a nearby fast food restaurant.

While fleeing, police say that Ross approached Modeste in his Acura ILX in the drive-thru lane and shot him several times during an attempted armed carjacking.

Modeste was able to flee after being shot, though he didn’t make it far and was pronounced dead by first responders “a short distance away” after the shooting.

According to police, after the shooting, Ross carjacked a Toyota Scion that was also in the drive-thru lane that had three dogs inside, two of which he shot and killed.

Ross fled in the Scion and drove west on Central Avenue, prompting an all-out search for him involving multiple agencies as he fled into Washington, DC.

At the intersection of 52nd Street and Sheriff Road, Ross exited the carjacked Scion and proceeded to steal a fourth vehicle, this time a GMC Terrain.

He was involved in a crash in the Terrain a short distance away.

As investigators approached the scene of the second crash, an officer with the Capitol Heights Police Department engaged with Ross and was involved in an officer-involved shooting, investigators said.

Neither the officer nor Ross was struck.

Ross was taken into custody without further incident. A loaded weapon was recovered at the scene, officials noted.

He was charged with:

First-degree murder;

Second-degree murder;

Armed carjacking;

Assault;

Firearm offenses;

Aggravated cruelty to an animal;

Related charges.

Ross is being held in DC pending his extradition back to Prince George’s County to face the charges.

