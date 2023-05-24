Daycare Worker Who Recorded Herself Abusing Children In MD While On The Job Held Without Bond

Weeks into a job working at a Prince George’s County daycare center, 23-year-old Kayla Greenwell, of Oxon Hill, was arrested and fired after videos surfaced of her abusing children in her care, police announced.

Montgomery County State's Attorney Aisha Braveboy said that Greenwell was arrested on Saturday, April 8, following an investigation by the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Child and Vulnerable Adult Abuse Unit for allegedly assaulting children at the center.

Police say that on Friday, April 7, the department received multiple videos that showed Greenwell abusing children at the daycare in the 6000 block of Oxon Hill Road.

According to reports, the video depicts Greenwell hurting children at the Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning on more than one occasion.

Detectives gathered evidence, Greenwell was identified as a suspect, and an arrest warrant was obtained that was executed that week.

The initial investigation found that Greenwell recorded herself abusing the children on her cell phone on Wednesday, April 5, just weeks after she began the job in late March.

Greenwell was charged with multiple counts of child abuse and assault. She is now in the custody of the Department of Corrections.

The Oxon Hill Center for Early Learning was also shut down by Child Protective Services following the allegations.

On Tuesday, May 23, Greenwell was back in court, where a judge ordered that she continue to be held without bail pending the outcome of the investigation into her actions.

"Charges are extremely serious that she's facing. (Each assault charge) carries up to 10 years in prison," Braveboy said. "I can tell you that this investigation is ongoing and that we will continue to pursue any leads, discover any additional evidence, and continue to pursue justice."

