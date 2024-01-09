Daddy's Girl Wins $100K Following In Father's Footsteps For Maryland Lottery Win

The woman was with her father, who taught her to play the game, when she cashed in the winning Keno ticket on Friday, Jan. 5, officials said.

The ticket was purchased at the Forbes BP gas station at 9701 Annapolis Road in Lanham.

“I like to play the Lottery with my dad,” officials were told by the lucky winner, who added the super bonus option to her selections in the six-spot game, going with 02-04-06-07-16-17.

The super bonus option added two extra zeroes to what would’ve otherwise been a $1,000 win.

While her father is apparently taking a “sabbatical” from the game, he’s had several Keno wins in the past and may be back for more lottery fun in the future.

The winner, on the other hand, recently paid off her student loans and plans to celebrate by sharing her earnings with her family.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.