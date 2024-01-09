Rain Fog/Mist 40°

Daddy's Girl Wins $100K Following In Father's Footsteps For Maryland Lottery Win

A Bowie woman followed her father’s footsteps and took home $100,000 during a recent lottery win in Maryland.

BP gas station at 9701 Annapolis Road in Lanham

Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Valerie Musson
The woman was with her father, who taught her to play the game, when she cashed in the winning Keno ticket on Friday, Jan. 5, officials said.

The ticket was purchased at the Forbes BP gas station at 9701 Annapolis Road in Lanham.

“I like to play the Lottery with my dad,” officials were told by the lucky winner, who added the super bonus option to her selections in the six-spot game, going with 02-04-06-07-16-17.

The super bonus option added two extra zeroes to what would’ve otherwise been a $1,000 win.

While her father is apparently taking a “sabbatical” from the game, he’s had several Keno wins in the past and may be back for more lottery fun in the future.

The winner, on the other hand, recently paid off her student loans and plans to celebrate by sharing her earnings with her family.

