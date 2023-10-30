Community To Remember Beloved Grandmother Killed By Hit-Run Driver In Bladensburg

Jemilat Tiwalade Fatuga was heading to work on Wednesday, Oct. 18 when she was struck by a car and left for dead in the 5300 block of Annapolis Road in Bladensburg, leaving her family devastated weeks later as they continue to search for the driver.

"(Her death) was a big blow to the family she left behind," organizers of a GoFundme campaign said. "A devoted mother and grandmother who worked so hard to provide for her family, and suddenly, her life was cut short.

"(She) was an extraordinary person who loved her family, friends and neighbors."

Police have been on the hunt for the driver involved in the fatal crash, but as of Monday, Oct. 30, there has been no arrest made.

"Her loss devastated the family (which is) already struggling to keep their heads above water in their day-to-day financial situation," they continued. "Not to mention how her death has also turned family life (upside) down.

"(The) hit-and-run death is one too many on our roads in (Prince George's County).

"Since the family could not find the driver and no eyewitness (were) able to identify and provide information to the police, our hope of giving Ms. Fatuga a befitting burial could only be achieved through the generous assistance of people like you."

Tributes poured in for Fatuga and her family following her death.

"I wasn’t opportune to meet her in person but can describe her as a virtuous woman with exemplary character," one well-wisher wrote. "She displayed her love and affection to everyone around her especially her daughter who is a true reflection of her character. She is inspiring and compassionate."

There will be a candlelight vigil to celebrate Fatuga's life from 6 p.m. to 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 1 in the 5300 block of Annapolis Road. Well-wishers have been advised to use the International High School at Langley Park for parking.

Those interested in donating to the Fatuga family can do so here.

Visitation for Fatuga have been scheduled for 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 3 at the JB Jenkins Funeral Home on Landover Road in Hyattsville with a funeral service to follow before she is taken to her final resting place at Heritage Cemetery on Poplar Hill Road in Waldorf.

