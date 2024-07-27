Clinton Man Murdered Ex-Girlfriend, Grandmother Of Child He Attempted To Kill In DC: Feds

On Friday, a DC Superior Court jury returned a guilty verdict against Clinton resident Keanan Turner, 34, in connection to the murders of Wanda and Ebony Wright in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court SE three years ago.

Prosecutors say that Ebony Wright was in a relationship with Turner when she became pregnant.

Turner asked her to terminate the pregnancy, and when she declined, he stopped speaking to her, they said.

After giving birth, Ebony Wright filed a custody and child support lawsuit against Turner in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia, leading to a fateful meeting.

According to federal officials, After the lawsuit was served against Turner, he reached out to the woman to meet his child for the first time, and on April 12, 2021, he went to her apartment, where he was met by Ebony Wright, her mother Wanda Wright, her sister, and the child.

After meeting with the family for approximately an hour, officials say that Turner took out a gun and shot Ebony Wright in the head.

He then shot Wanda Wright in the back of the head, and went to a back bedroom, where he shot her sister in the face.

Before leaving the apartment, Turner lit the custody paperwork on fire in an attempt to kill the child, according to the Department of Justice.

As he was running out of the apartment, Turner attempted to remove a Ring camera on the front door, exposing his unique tattoo on his arm that led to his downfall.

Officials noted that the woman wounded in the back bedroom heard the child crying in the living room, and despite the headshot, rescued the kid and carried him out of the apartment before calling 911.

Turner was convicted of:

Two counts of first-degree murdered while armed with aggravated circumstances;

Assault with intent to kill while armed;

Aggravated assault while armed;

Attempted first-degree murder of a minor;

Second-degree cruelty to children;

Arson;

Destruction of property;

Four counts of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime of violence;

Carrying a pistol without a license.

When he is sentenced in October, "because of the aggravated circumstances," Turner faces a max sentence of life in prison.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.