Child Critical, Adults Injured In Triple July 4th Shooting At Temple Hills Celebration: Police

At approximately 7:50 p.m. on Thursday night, Police Chief Malik Aziz said that families gathered in the 4500 block of Akron Street in Temple Hills to celebrate the holiday when shots rang out, resulting in three victims being treated.

Police say that they believe at least two people fired weapons in the direction of another person, leaving the adults with non-life-threatening injuries, while the child was hospitalized in critical condition.

It is also possible that there was an exchange of gunfire, though the initial investigation was unclear.

"Tonight, at a time where the rest of the country is celebrating freedoms, and people in this community were celebrating with each other having a barbecue, someone brought a gun to the occasion that resulted in a minor child being very seriously injured," County Executive Angela Alsobrooks stated with fireworks going off in the background.

"All of these occasions ... Our community has a right to enjoy coming together as families ... But it turned violent when someone brought a gun to the event."

Aziz said that it is believed the shooters walked up to the event before opening fire.

"The early indication appears to be an exchange," he continued, cautioning that the investigation was in its infancy. "But we know for certain it was coming from one direction."

Details about the child who was caught in the hail of bullets has been released, though the boy is believed to be very young.

"The reality is it's unacceptable that when families come together ... they should be able to come together, able to enjoy each other," Alsobrooks continued.

"It's really unacceptable if it's a child or an adult, for a person to be in a block party setting only for someone to bring a gun.

"This is what we're seeing. All of these disputes that would have been resolved with a fist fight ... A gun turns it deadly, and that's why the focus is on getting guns off the street."

