Casino Thieves Who Grabbed Gaming Chips At MGM National Harbor At Large: PGCP

The Prince George's County Police Department are seeking the public's assistance as they attempt to identify and locate a group of suspects who allegedly walked into the MGM National Harbor casino over the weekend and walked out with some gaming chips.

Police say that at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, the department's National Harbor Unit was advised of a theft that had just taken place in the 100 block of MGM National Avenue in Oxon Hill.

Investigators found that the suspects (pictured above) entered the casino, grabbed handfuls of chips, and fled on foot. No additional information has been provided by investigators.

It is unclear how many chips were taken, or what their value is, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect has been asked to call detectives at the Prince George's Police Department by calling (301) 749-5064 or Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

