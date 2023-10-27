Candlelight Vigil Planned For Beloved Mother Killed During Domestic Dispute In Suitland

King is facing multiple murder charges after being arrested in Suitland for his alleged role in Abney's death after she was found unresponsive with multiple stab wounds and died at an area hospital.

In the days following her murder, thousands of dollars have been raised on behalf of her loved ones as friends and neighbors rally around the crestfallen family.

The mother of two was remembered by well-wishers and family who continue to mourn her death.

"She may out of our site and present with the lord, she left two great kids with two great dads and a lot of great memories that we all can share, look back, and share a lot of great laughs," Bradshaw Lawrence posted in a lengthy tribute on Facebook.

"Diamond was a loving mother, sister, and friend," her sister Shaquita Abney wrote. "She was caring and full of life."

A former co-worker who donated to the GoFundMe campaign added that "(she) remembers when Diamond first started with the National Academies as a temp.

"I trained her in the Space Studies Board. She was a delight to work with and I would often see her when she became a permanent employee," she continued. "I am truly going to miss that warm smile and tight hugs."

Another donor said that "there are no words to express the gravity of this loss.

"Diamond was one of the most beautiful souls I've ever had the privilege to know," she said. "The world is a sadder place without her in it, and she will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers are with you."

A candlelight vigil celebrating Abney's life has been scheduled for 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 28 at the Oxon Run Neighborhood Park in Hillcrest Heights.

