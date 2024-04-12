Bowie Man Wins $50K On Lottery Scratch-Off

The Bowie resident purchased the Hot 7s Tripler ticket at the Forbes BP gas station at 9701 Annapolis Road in Lanham and cashed in the ticket at lottery headquarters in Baltimore this week.

“I like to keep it quiet,” he told officials. After claiming his prize, he added, “that just scared the heck out of me.”

The man said he typically buys a few instant tickets and enters the non-winning scratch-offs into his My Lottery Rewards account.

He’s won second-chance cash prizes in the $100 to $500 range, he said, as well as a flat-screen TV as part of a My Lottery Rewards promotion.

The man plans to save some of his winnings and fund repairs for the home he lives in with his mother, with whom he also has a celebratory dinner planned, he said.

Still, nobody else will learn of his lottery luck, he told officials.

Two of eight top prizes remain for the $5 Hot 7s Tripler game, which went on sale in May 2023. The game also has more than 380,000 other prizes ranging from $5 to $5,000.

