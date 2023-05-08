Bloodied DC Minors Shot Attempting To Steal Car Busted In MD, Police Say

What became a bizarre scene played out shortly after 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, May 7, when officers from the Bladensburg Police Department were dispatched to the 4200 block of 53rd Avenue to investigate reports of shots fired in the area.

At the scene, officers learned that multiple rounds had been fired, and a pair of vehicles were seen speeding away from the crime scene, though one did not get far, crashing into two others, prompting the suspects to scurry away on foot.

Officers rendered first aid of minor injuries involved in the crash until paramedics arrived, then launched a search for their suspects.

According to police, after the crash, one of the vehicles became inoperable, and the passenger and driver bailed into the second stolen car, which was waiting for them.

The inoperable vehicle was reported stolen through the Metro Washington Airport Authority in Arlington, Virginia, and the second vehicle was later tracked down in DC abandoned with blood inside.

Officials noted that the second vehicle was also reported stolen through the Metropolitan Police Department in DC.

A joint investigation was launched between the Bladensburg and Metropolitan police departments, which determined that two DC teens between the ages of 12 and 15 were shot in the 4200 block of 53rd Avenue while attempting to steal a vehicle, according to a witness.

They were driven back to a DC residence before being taken to local hospitals, where they received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

