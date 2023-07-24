Bicyclist Killed After Being Struck By Driver In Prince George's County, Police Say

Upper Marlboro resident Gregory McCullom, 43, was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday night, according to authorities.

Officers from the Prince George's Police Department were called shortly before 8 p.m. on Sunday, July 23 to the area of Williams Beanes Road and Federal Court in Upper Marlboro, where there was a report of a bicyclist who was struck by a driver.

Investigators said that both McCullom and the driver were traveling south on Williams Beane Road when he was hit.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the collision or events leading up to it has been asked to contact the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

