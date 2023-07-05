Bicyclist Dies At Hospital Week After Hit-Run Crash In Chillum, Police Say

Hyattsville resident Henok Gereta has died from her injuries after being hit by a pick-up truck while riding her bike in Chillum, officials announced on Wednesday, July 5.

The hit-and-run was reported at approximately 2:10 a.m. on June 25 in the area of East-West Highway and Chillum Manor Road.

Police say that after striking Geteta, the driver of a black pick-up truck sped away while his victim was rushed to an area hospital, where she died this week.

No additional information about the truck or driver has been released by investigators.

Anyone with information has been asked to contact the department's Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Unit by calling (301) 731-4422.

