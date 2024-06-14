Attempted Armed Robber Killed By Would-Be Victim's Vehicle In Upper Marlboro: Police

An investigation has been launched in Upper Marlboro, as detectives probe the death of a person on Friday morning after the driver alerted police that an armed robbery was thwarted and one person was injured.

According to the Prince George's County Police Department, at approximately 12:50 a.m. on June 14, officers responded to a gas station in the 9200 block of Crain Highway, where a man advised that he had just been the victim of an attempted armed robbery outside a home in the 9500 block of Tiberias Drive.

During that incident, the man told officers that he struck one of the suspects with his car before driving to the gas station and calling 911.

Officers then went to the area and found the suspect, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

No details about the victim or driver have been released by the department.

The robbery suspect was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

