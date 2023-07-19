Armored Truck Employee Kills Man Behind Counter At Prince George's Coffee Shop: Police

Members of the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 3400 block of Donnell Drive in Forestville at approximately 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, where there was a report of a fatal shooting.

Officials said that an armored truck driver was inside the coffee shop doing business with store employees when a man - whose name has not been disclosed - went behind the counter without permission.

The armored truck employee fired his weapon, killing the man. It is unclear what caused him to take the shot.

Officials said that the victim was not an employee of the coffee shop and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

More information is expected to be released.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

