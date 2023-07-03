Armored Car Robberies Under Investigation In Prince George's County (Developing)

The Hyattsville Police Department said that there was an attempted robbery and shooting in the 3500 block of East West Highway near an area Capital One Bank, prompting an investigation on Monday, July 3.

Later, the Prince George's County Police Department advised that there was a separate robbery investigation in the 9900 block of Greenbelt Road.

No information about the suspects has been released by investigators.

More information is expected to be released on Monday afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.