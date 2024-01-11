Armed Robber Targeting Taxi Drivers Used Replica Firearm Before Arrest In Hyattsville: Police

Francisco Chevez-Ramirez, 24, has been arrested in connection to a string of robberies targeting independent taxi service drivers that were reported between Thursday, Jan. 4, and Wednesday, Jan. 10 in areas of Edmonston and Hyattsville.

According to investigators from the Prince George's County Police Department,, in each case, Chevez-Ramirez resident called posing as a customer requesting a ride, and once inside, he brandished a weapon and demanded cash or property.

In one case, police say that the Hyattsville resident struck a driver and forced them to drive to an ATM to pick up additional cash.

Chevez-Ramirez was ultimately established as a suspect, and during a search of his Hyattsville home on Wednesday, he was taken into custody while in possession of a replica firearm that is "identical to the weapon described in the armed robberies."

Other evidence was also recovered, investigators said, and Chevez-Ramirez admitted to his role in the robberies.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims.

Anyone who may have been targeted has been asked to contact police investigators in Hyattsville by calling (301) 699-2601.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Prince George's and receive free news updates.