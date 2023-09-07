Architecture Student ID'd As Driver Killed in Fort Washington Crash

Late on Tuesday, Aug. 29, officers from the Prince George’s County Police Department were called to the intersection of Allentown Road and Payne Drive, where there was a crash involving two vehicles that left Fort Washington resident Travon Gray with critical injuries.

According to a department spokesperson, the initial investigation found that Gray was driving north on Allentown Road when he lost control and went over the double-yellow line, striking a sedan.

Both he and the second driver were rushed to area hospitals, where Gray later died from his injuries.

In the wake of his death, thousands of dollars were raised within 24 hours as friends and well-wishers continue to support the devastated family.

"He brought so much joy and positivity to all the lives he touched, went above and beyond to help others to the greatest of his ability and was extremely genteel, compassionate and kind-hearted," his sister-in-law wrote on a GoFundMe campaign for Gray.

"Travon was only 24-years-old, had accomplished so much with big big plans ahead ... but God had other plans that can't be questioned."

Gray studied at the University of North Carolina Greensboro's Interior Architecture school in 2022, where he brought "resounding laugh and bright spirit to our studio, leaving an indelible mark on us all."

"Let us remember the joy and positivity Travon brought to our community and keep his spirit alive through our acts of kindness and unity," they added.

Since the fundraiser was started, more than $2,500 have been raised to help offset the costs of funeral expenses within less than 24 hours.

Those interested in donating to the campaign can do so here.

