Annapolis Man Dead After Crash, MPD Officer-Involved Shooting: Maryland State Police

Annapolis resident Ian Tilton, 28, was shot and killed by an off-duty lieutenant from the Metropolitan Police Department after he allegedly attempted to assault a Prince George's County Police officer with a knife on Wednesday night.

According to police, troopers were called to the area of Crain Highway near Village Drive to check on a reported crash where the driver of one o the vehicles fled on foot from the scene at approximately 5 p.m. on March 28.

Less than an hour later, shots were fired in the area.

The preliminary investigation determined that the lieutenant, identified as Daren Jones was in the area of Route 301 and Trade Zone Avenue, in his marked patrol car, when he located a pedestrian, who flagged him down in the roadway as a Prince George's Police officer arrived at the scene.

It is alleged that Tilton then produced a knife and lunged at the Prince George’s County Police officer, who unsuccessfully attempted to subdue him with his stun gun. At that point Jones fired his weapon and struck Tilton.

Tilton was treated at the scene and rushed by paramedics to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Hospital in Largo, where he died from his injuries.

No officers were injured.

Police say they believe the crash and officer-involved shootings are connected. Both are still being investigated. All northbound lanes on US Route 301 between Queen Anne Road and Trade Zone Avenue were closed during the investigation.

