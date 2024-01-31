AG ID Person Killed, Officers Involved In Fatal New Carrollton Shooting

Suitland resident Artell Cunningham was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting by Sgt. Byron Purnell, a 6-year veteran of the New Carrollton Police Department, and Cpl. Carlos Batenga, who has five years of law enforcement experience, authorities announced the day after the incident.

Shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 30, officers from the department on patrol in the 7500 block of Annapolis Road spotted a disabled SUV parked in the roadway, prompting further investigation.

While probing the strange scene, they learned that the SUV had been carjacked in a different part of Prince George's County, and as the officers searched the area for a driver, they were approached by Cunningham, who displayed two handguns, leading to the fatal shooting.

Both officers fired their weapons, with one striking Cunningham, who was rushed to an area hospital and later pronounced dead from his injuries.

Neither officer was injured.

The incident remains under investigation by the AG's Internal Investigations Division, which made note the officers involved were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting.

That footage is expected to be released within 20 days.

