3 More Charged In Fatal Shooting Of Teen Girl Near Prince George's County High School

Ramon Richardson, 18, of Lanham, Cameron Anderson, 18, of Landover, and a 17-year-old male were charged with the Sept. 11, 2023 murder of Jayda Medrano-Moore of Greenbelt, the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Homicide Unit announced Wednesday, Feb. 28.

An aspiring WNBA player who played ball at DuVal High School, Medrano-Moore was struck by a bullet while attempting to intervene with a dispute on the 9800 block of Palamar Drive and later died at an area hospital from her injuries.

The student-athlete from Greenbelt was less than two weeks from her 17th birthday.

Richardson and Anderson are charged with first- and second-degree murder and related charges. The juvenile suspect is charged as an adult with first-degree murder.

These arrests bring the total in custody for Jayda’s murder to four.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Homicide Unit detectives at 301-516-2512.

