19-Year-Old Shot Dead In Prince George’s County: Police

A 19-year-old was shot and killed in Prince George’s County on Wednesday afternoon, April 10, police said.

Photo Credit: Prince George's County Police Department via Facebook
Valerie Musson
Carlos Hernandez-Ortiz, of Chillum, was found with gunshot wounds as officers were called to the 500 block of Chillum Road for a shooting around 12:05 p.m., the PGPD said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s). 

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective is asked to call 301-516-2512.  

Tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Solvers online, using the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0020553.

