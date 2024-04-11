19-Year-Old Shot Dead In Prince George’s County: Police

Carlos Hernandez-Ortiz, of Chillum, was found with gunshot wounds as officers were called to the 500 block of Chillum Road for a shooting around 12:05 p.m., the PGPD said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital and pronounced dead.

Detectives are working to determine a motive and identify a suspect(s).

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Anyone with information who would like to speak to a Homicide Unit detective is asked to call 301-516-2512.

Tips can also be submitted by contacting Crime Solvers online, using the “P3 Tips” mobile app, or calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Tips can remain anonymous. Please refer to case number 24-0020553.

