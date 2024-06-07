Investigators have identified Jesus Mestizo-Soto, whose last known address was in Suitland, as the person found with a fatal gunshot wound earlier this week in the Langley Park area.

Officers from the Prince George's County Police Department were called to the 1400 block of University Boulevard, where they found Mestizo-Soto dead outside an apartment building, officials say.

Mestizo-Soto's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, where an autopsy was conducted on Thursday, which ruled his cause of death to be a gunshot wound and the manner a homicide.

A second man was also found suffering from gunshot wounds.

No information about a suspect or motive has been released by the police.

A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact homicide detectives by calling (301) 516-2512.

