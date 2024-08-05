Wrong-Way DUI Driver Who Killed Woman, Injured Nine In I-495 Montgomery County Crash Sentenced

Montezuma native Jayleen Hannor, 24, has been sentenced to 18 years in prison with all but eight years to serve in connection to the fatal crash that took the life of 36-year-old Easton, Pennsylvania resident Elizabeth "Liza" Velez in a crash last summer.

Shortly before 11:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Maryland State Police in Rockville received several reports of a white Mercedes SUV that was driving in the opposite lanes of I-270 near Rockledge Drive.

Police say that Hannor, who was 23 at the time, made his way southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270 until he hit the outer loop of I-495.

The Mercedes eventually crashed head-on into a Lexus and Nissan Pathfinder being driven by Velez with children inside on I-495 near Route 355, injuring several people, including kids between the ages of 2 and 15.

Hannon's family had been traveling from Pennsylvania on their way to South Carolina at the time of the fateful crash, according to court documents.

Officials said that, front seat passenger John Tejada, 36, and a 15-year-old girl who were passengers in the Nissan were taken to Adventist HealthCare Shady Grove Medical Center with critical injuries, but both survived.

Several other children between the ages of 1 and 8 were also taken to Inova Hospital in Virginia for minor injuries.

Velez was rushed to an area trauma center, where she was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, five adults in the Lexus also had to be transported to area hospitals for treatment and evaluation.

Photos from the crash scene showed all three vehicles, which suffered extensive damage.

Hannor attempted to flee on foot following the crash, but he was ultimately located by state police troopers and arrested without further incident.

At the time he was arrested, his blood alcohol concentration was .17, more than double the legal limit. It was his third drunk driving offense in 13 months in Georgia.

Hannor pleaded guilty to gross negligent manslaughter by motor vehicle, life-threatening injury by a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol, and failing to remain at the scene of a crash involving death.

“We are gratified that the judge agreed that this case deserved a sentenced above the Maryland State Sentencing Guidelines range," a spokesperson from the Montgomery County State's Attorney's Office said. "There were ten victims, including a family that suffered immeasurable loss, and it was entirely preventable."

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.