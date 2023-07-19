Woman Dies At Hospital Month After Maryland Crash, Police Say

Olney resident Delois Freeman died this week after she as involved in a crash while driving with a friend on Sunday, June 18, authorities announced on Wednesday.

According to the investigation, it was determined that a Toyota Tacoma was driving west on East-West Highway near Blair Mill Road in Silver Spring when the driver made a left turn and was struck by an oncoming Toyota Sienna.

Freeman, who was in the front passenger seat of the Tacoma, was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition with serious injuries. She died there on Monday, July 17.

The crash remains under investigation.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.