Woman Attempted To Bribe Social Worker Probing Child Sex Abuse In Montgomery County: Police

Sawsan Al Hadidi, 42, has been charged with obstruction of justice and bribery after allegedly attempting to coerce a Montgomery County Child Welfare Services employee (CWS).

Police say that she attempted to pay off the worker, who was investigating claims of sexual abuse against a child that had been initiated by Al Hadidi.

It is alleged that in July, Al Hadidi told the CWS employee that she had a gift for an investigator and came forward with "a large amount of cash."

Instead, the investigator refused the money and reported the incident, leading to the charges that were announced on Wednesday, Aug. 30.

No information about Al Hadidi's next court appearance has been announced by the police.

