Angela Marie Brill, of Martinsburg, West Virginia, has been identified as the woman who was killed in a crash involving her Chevy Malibu and a Toyota pick-up truck after being airlifted to the hospital.

Shortly before 5:15 p.m. on Aug. 6, officers were called to the area of Georgia Avenue, between Triadelphia Lake Road and the Howard County/Montgomery County Line.

Investigators say that Montgomery County Police and Fire Rescue crews responded and found a crash scene involving Brill's Chevy and a 2012 Toyota Tacoma pick-up.

Brills was airlifted to Shock Trauma, where she was later pronounced dead. The pick-up driver was taken to an area hospital with "serious, but non-life-threatening injuries."

The initial investigation determined that the driver of the Toyota was traveling south on Georgia Avenue when, for reasons that are still under investigation, crossed the centerline and struck the Chevrolet that was traveling north in the opposite direction.

It remains under investigation on Wednesday, Aug. 7.

