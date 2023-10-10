Partly Cloudy 47°

Winning $50K Powerball Ticket Sold At College Park 7-Eleven

Check your tickets!

Two winning $50,000 Powerball tickets were sold in Maryland.
Zak Failla
Two winning Powerball tickets worth $50,000 were sold in Maryland for the most recent drawing.

In Prince George's County, one of the tickets was sold at 7-Eleven on Edmonston Road in College Park, and a second winner was sold at Your Store on Old Ocean City Boulevard in Worcester County.

The winning numbers for the drawing on Monday, Oct.9 were: 16-34-46-55-67 with a Powerball of 14.

According to Lottery officials, there were more than 3.7 million Powerball winners on Monday, including more than 73,000 in Maryland.

No one matched all five numbers and the Powerball, and the jackpot for the drawing on Wednesday, Oct. 11 will swell to an estimated 1.725 billion - with a cash value of around $756.6 million - the second largest in history.

