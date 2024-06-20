Winning $50K Jackpot Winning 'Bonus Match 5' Ticket Sold At Kensington 7-Eleven

One top-prize winning Bonus Match 5 ticket worth five figures was purchased at 7-Eleven in the 10500 block of Metropolitan Avenue in Kensington for the drawing on Wednesday, though it has not been cashed in a day later.

The winning numbers for the June 19 drawing were: 06-11-17-37-39 with a Bonus Ball of 28.

"Lottery officials urge the winner to sign the back of the ticket and put it in a safe place," officials said. "The player has 182 days to claim the prize."

