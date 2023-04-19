Winning $1M Maryland Lottery Ticket Sold At Silver Spring 7-Eleven

It was not a $20 million jackpot (that was sold in New York), but a winning $1 million "Mega Millions" ticket was sold at the 7-Eleven on Georgia Avenue in Silver Spring for the drawing on Tuesday, April 18.

The winning numbers were: 07-09-15-19-25 with a "Mega Ball" number of 04 and the optional "Megaplier" number was 02.

Other seven-figure prize winning tickets were sold in California, Iowa, and Ohio.

In total, Maryland Lottery officials said that there were a total of 11,721 winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's drawing, and winners will now have 182 days to claim their prizes.

It represents the third million-dollar winning "Mega Millions" ticket sold in 2023, nearly matching the four sold in 2022.

The Maryland Lottery player holding the golden ticket isn't the only one to cash in on Tuesday's drawing. The 7-Eleven in Montgomery County where the lucky ticket was sold will also receive a $2,500 bonus.

