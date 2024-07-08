A Few Clouds 90°

Winning $100K Scratcher Sold At Silver Spring Grocery Store

A Montgomery County man is one step closer to his dream of buying a house after winning a six-figure prize on a scratch-off Lottery ticket sold at an area Safeway.

Safeway on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view
The $100,000 win left the lucky lotto player stunned outside of Safeway on New Hampshire Avenue in Silver Spring after he scratched off a $10 50X The Cash ticket.

'It was very surprising," the occasional Lottery player - whose previously had only won approximately $500 - mused. "When I go shopping, sometimes I buy a ticket." 

"I was stunned." 

According to the winner, he has been working toward purchasing a home, and the unexpected windfall will go a long way toward that. He also plans to celebrate the win with a family dinner at a nice restaurant, he added.

