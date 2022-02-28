Hypothermia Alert In This Maryland County For Monday Night

A hypothermia alert has been issued for Montgomery County starting at 8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28. It will last until 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 1.

The alert is issued whenever temperatures and/or wind chill are expected to be at or below 32 degrees. In these situations, people could become exposed to hyperthermia or frostbite very easily.

The National Weather Service (NWS) said temperatures could reach a low around 30 degrees Monday night with seven mile-per-hour winds starting after midnight.

Temperatures will not start to go up until the next day, but the NWS said wind gusts could still get up to 18 miles per hour on Tuesday.

Whenever a hypothermia alert is issued, there is always a specific concern for children, the elderly and homeless people and animals.

The County said residents looking for a place to stay warm can visit local facilities like libraries, recreation centers and Ride On buses. More information can be found on the County’s website.

People can also sign up for severe weather alerts and emergency notifications at alert.montgomerycountymd.gov for future updates.

