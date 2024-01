Watkins Mill High School in Gaithersburg was locked down after the weapon was reported, Montgomery County Police said shortly after 11 a.m.

The school remained locked down as of around 11:40 a.m. as officers investigated.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Montgomery and receive free news updates.