Video Released Of Group Wanted For Shooting That Sent Two To Hospital In Montgomery County

Video footage has been released of the group wanted for a recent shooting that sent two people to the hospital in Maryland.

The group wanted for the shooting in Montgomery County.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County Department of Police

Detectives from the 3rd District Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying suspects involved in a shooting.

Valerie Musson
The shooting occurred around 11:50 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 25, Montgomery County Police said.

The four suspects were traveling on Colesville Road in Silver Spring in a gray 2008-2011 Toyota Camry when they stopped and exited the vehicle before approaching a man walking on the sidewalk near the Second Avenue intersection.

The group physically assaulted the man, and one of them pulled out a handgun and fired several times, striking both the victim and an innocent bystander who was walking in the area.

The suspects then fled the scene in the Toyota Camry.

Both victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Click here to view the video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to visit the Crime Solvers of Montgomery County, MD website and click on the P3Tips link at the top of the page or call 1-866-411-8477.  A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Tips may remain anonymous.   

