Shortly before midnight on May 29, officers were called to a home in the 3300 block of Hampton Point Drive in Fairland, where there was a reported dispute involving 28-year-old Forestville resident Bishop Jones-Daniels.

According to the AG's Independent Investigations Division (IID), the 911 caller advised that Jones-Daniels was inside the home assaulting his mother and was armed with a gun.

There were also reports of gunshots.

Upon arrival, officers established a perimeter around the home, and requested SWAT to respond to the barricade situation while police negotiators began communicating with Jones-Daniels.

Negotiations continued overnight, according to officials, and shortly after 2 a.m. on May 30, officers breached the home, encountered Jones-Daniels, who ignored commands.

One officer discharged his weapon several times, striking Jones-Daniels. He was treated and rushed to an area hospital by paramedics, where he later died.

The involved Montgomery County Police officer has been identified by the IID as Officer Edward Cochran, a 14-year veteran assigned to the Field Services Bureau.

His mother was treated and released from a local hospital. No officers were injured during the standoff.

The IID is still investigating the fatal shooting.

