Victim Called 911 While Left To Die On Side Of Rockville Road By Armed Robbers: Police

Jackson Garcia, 20, of Silver Spring, was found guilty by a jury of first-degree murder, use of a firearm in commission of crime of violence, armed robbery, and conspiracy to commit armed robbery on Thursday, July 13, according to a release from the Montgomery County State’s Attorney’s Office.

The charges stem from the Feb. 17, 2022 killing of 22-year-old Jose Osvaldo Genao Romero.

According to court documents, Garcia and co-conspirator Malik D. Jefferson, 24, picked up Romero near his home in Rockville, just before midnight. Three minutes later, the car was captured by surveillance stopping on Fletcher Place.

There, Romero was pulled out of the backseat by two men, according to police documents obtained by Daily Voice. Romero, appearing to be doubled over and injured, called 911 two minutes later. He died at an area hospital.

An anonymous tipster later told police that Jefferson admit to the killing that he and Garcia allegedly carried out.

Garcia faces the potential of life in prison. Sentencing is set for February 2024.

“Today our hearts are with the family of the 22-year-old young man who lost his life in this case," State’s Attorney John McCarthy said. "Invariably, when we have a homicide resulting from a drug deal gone bad in Montgomery County, the drug involved is marijuana. This is yet another example of that."

